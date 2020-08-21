Thanks for signing up!

Aussie fitness lord Kayla Itsines has sadly revealed her split from her fiancé Tobi Pearce.

“After eight years together, Tobi and I have come to the difficult decision to separate as a couple,” Kayla shared on social media this afternoon.

“We will always be family, and remain good friends and devoted parents to Arna.

“We have grown up together in Adelaide, sharing a lifetime of experiences and special memories from moving into our first apartment and starting SWEAT from our lounge room to becoming parents to our beautiful daughter.

“Our friendship remains strong as we parent Arna together and run SWEAT as business partners. Thank you for your support and kindness during this time.”

The Bikini Body Guide creator announced her engagement to Pearce back in April of 2018. They welcomed their first beautiful bub, Arna Leia Pearce, last April.

Pearce shared a similar statement on his Instagram, saying he and Itsines will always be a family no matter what.

2020 really is absolutely relentless.