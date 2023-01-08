Kayla Itsines & Jae Woodroffe Announced Their Bébé’s Arrival Via Some V. Wholesome IG Stories

‘Yuge congratulations are in order for fitness queen Kayla Itsines who welcomed her second baby on Sunday.

It’s her first bébé with her fiancé Jae Woodroffe, which is uber-exciting for the couple.

The dynamic duo announced their bub’s arrival on their joint Instagram account @itsjaylahere_. As far as couple names go, that’s a pretty good one. I’m just putting it out there.

But Jayla — by God, is it catchy — didn’t just hard launch their wee babe on the grid. They took us, their loyal fans, along for the ride and documented the birth via Instagram Story.

By that, I mean we drove with them to the hospital.

We joined Itsines and Woodroffe in the birthing suite before her c-section, having a kiss and a cuddle no less.

Side note, but I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t tremendous “God, I’ve seen what you can do for others” energy radiating from this picture.

When the procedure was underway, we saw Woodroffe peeking over a blue curtain watching the baby’s birth. He also gave his fiancée an encouraging smooch while she was undergoing the c-section, which we truly love to see.

It’s just like we were in the room with them. I think I might actually consider Jayla among my closest friends at this point.

If you hadn’t realised by now, this Instagram Story sequence has been one long bébé reveal. With the force I was using to click onto the next Story, I’m surprised I didn’t break my phone screen.

Although it felt like we’d meet bubba in the next Story, the masters of suspense that are Kayla Itsines and Jae Woodroffe paused their routine programming to ask fans if they thought she’d give birth to a girl or boy.

In the next story we saw Itsines holding her newborn as Woodroffe gave her a big kiss on the cheek. We’re getting closer, folks.

Drum roll, please … it’s a boy! And an absolutely gorgeous ‘lil one at that. Screaming, crying et cetera (me, not the bub).

Congratulations to Kayla Itsines and Jae Woodroffe on the arrival of their precious ‘lil baby boy.

The gorgeous lad will have a big sister in Itsines’ first child Arna, whom she shares with with her ex-fiancé Tobi Pearce.