Employees Make Explosive Allegations About Jimmy Fallon’s Fucked Behaviour & ‘Toxic’ Workplace

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses mental health issues.

Several former and current staffers have accused Jimmy Fallon of fostering a “toxic” environment on the set of his long-running late-night talk show.

In an investigative report published by Rolling Stone on Thursday, 14 ex-employees and two current staffers shared bombshell accounts of their time working on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The exposé alleged that those working on the set were in a “constant state of fear” due to a tumultuous staff atmosphere and the allegedly unpredictable temper of Fallon, who’s hosted the talk show since 2014.

“It was like, if Jimmy is in a bad mood, everyone’s day is fucked,” one former employee claimed in the Rolling Stone report, and also accused Fallon of having “ever-changing moods and erratic behaviour”.

They also claimed that “people wouldn’t joke around in the office” or socialise out of fear their boss “might fly off [the handle]”.

“Everybody walked on eggshells.”

READ MORE The Tonight Show Is Getting Kalled Out For Filtering Kim Kardashian’s Face To The High Heavens

Some ex-staffers alleged that “Fallon’s temperament” is why The Tonight Show has introduced a new showrunner every year for the past nine years.

“You never knew which Jimmy we were going to get and when he was going to throw a hissy fit,” one employee claimed. “Look how many showrunners went so quickly. We know they didn’t last long.”

Another employee detailed the physical effects of their declining mental health which they said was a result of their experience on set, including thinning hair and weakened nail beds.

“Four other employees say they are in therapy because of their experiences,” Rolling Stone added. The publication also alleged that people often joked about “wanting to kill themselves” because of the alleged workplace issues.

Fallon, who rose to fame as a comedian on skit show Saturday Night Live, reportedly issued “passive-aggressive” feedback to staff members.

The publication reported sighting notes that appeared to be sent by Fallon that read, “Ugh, lame. What is going on with you? You’ve outdone yourself.”

READ MORE A Redditor Shared A Sign Some Sad Fuck At Their Work Made Which Banned Employees From Having ‘Fun’

Other bombshells included claims that employees dubbed the guests’ dressing rooms “crying rooms” due to it being the place they’d go to calm themselves down, as well as accusations of Fallon being drunk on set

Four staffers alleged the late-night star was spotted drinking alcohol during work hours, while two others claimed that he appeared to be “inebriated” during work in 2017.

Two more employees claimed they smelled alcohol on the host’s breath several times across 2019 and 2020.

Per one incident detailed in Rolling Stone‘s exposé, Fallon was allegedly so intoxicated that he wasn’t aware of his actions.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God, he [seems] drunk. He doesn’t know what he’s doing’,” one staffer recalled. “This could be awful — this could be the end of the show right here.”

A spokesperson for NBC defended The Tonight Show in a statement to Rolling Stone, insisting that “providing a respectful working environment is a top priority”.

“As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate,” they said.

“As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behaviour inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly.”

Variety has since reported that Fallon apologised to his staffers on Thursday afternoon following the release of Rolling Stone‘s investigation.

“It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad,” he reportedly told employees during a Zoom meeting. “I feel so bad I can’t even tell you.

“I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, it should be the best show, the best people.”

Meanwhile, Instagram’s very own Gossip Girl, Deuxmoi, has shared a number of blind items supporting The Tonight Show staffers’ allegations.

According to one anonymous submission, Rolling Stone‘s article “not only is completely true, it’s the tip of the iceberg”.

A second anon user told Deuxmoi that “no one in the industry” is “surprised” by the exposé.

“These late night institutions are long overdue for a cultural reckoning,” they penned, adding that fearmongering by hosts and showrunners “is not rare”.

“It’s about time people are speaking out.”

If you need mental health support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.