Jimmy Fallon has offered an apology to fans after a 20-year-old skit resurfaced, showing him in blackface for Saturday Night Live.

The comic mocks fellow comic Chris Rock in the clip:

Jimmy Fallon did blackface… I- ???????? Black twitter finna have field day on his ass. #JimmyFallonisoverparty pic.twitter.com/Bb8Q4Gx95g — Negative (@a1negro12) May 26, 2020

As the skit started to do the ’rounds on Twitter, his name began trending and people were getting seriously mad.

He then took to the platform to offer the following apology: “In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface,” he wrote in a statement. “There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

