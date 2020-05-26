Jimmy Fallon has offered an apology to fans after a 20-year-old skit resurfaced, showing him in blackface for Saturday Night Live.

The comic mocks fellow comic Chris Rock in the clip:

As the skit started to do the ’rounds on Twitter, his name began trending and people were getting seriously mad.

He then took to the platform to offer the following apology: “In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface,” he wrote in a statement. “There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

