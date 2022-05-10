Jethro Lazenby was born in Melbourne and moved to the UK to work as a model. His career was extensive and included stints with brands Balenciaga, Charles Anastase and Lou Dalton.

Cave told The Guardian in 2008 that he wasn’t in contact with Lazenby for the first few years of his life.

“To my eternal regret, I didn’t make much contact with Jethro in the early years, but I now have a great relationship with him,” he said.

“It was difficult at the time, but it turned out great in the end.”

READ MORE Nick Cave Opens Up On His Son's Tragic Death In Heartfelt Letter To Fan

In an interview with the Evening Standard in 2012, Lazenby said he didn’t actually meet his father until he was “seven or eight”.

“It didn’t start off that great, having all this shit with my dad and being in his shadow,” he said.

Lazenby was recently released from jail in Australia after attacking his mother during an argument. He was found guilty of unlawful assault, but released on bail last Thursday.

No cause of death has been announced.