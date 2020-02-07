Jerry Harris, joy personified, has signed with influencer management company Digital Brand Architects and its major parent company UTA. Which sort of translates to money, money, money. Get that bread, Jerry. GET IT.

Jerry, one of the breakout stars from Netflix’s competitive cheerleading documentary Cheer, will suss out new business opportunities with the agencies, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Said business opportunities include television, endorsements, touring, literary, and product licensing. Yes, yes, YES.

If Mat Talk with Jerry Harris doesn’t become a thing, I’m going to riot. Just saying.

This scene is EVERYTHING.

The absolute sweetie pie will reportedly continue his studies and sport at Navarro so don’t worry, the Navarro content on his IG isn’t going anywhere.

Since the show became a bloody hit, Jerry, and his Navarro mates, have already appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Both were very wholesome appearances and I 14/10 recommend you watch them if you haven’t already.

In both appearances, the crew did a heap of mat talk about the most ordinary things, and I love it deeply.

If you’ve yet to binge the documentary series – I doubt it, but just in case – Cheer follows the competitive cheerleaders of the 14-time National Championship winning team at Navarro college in Corsicana, Texas. It’s only six episodes long so you could honestly knock it out in a day. I know next to nothing about cheerleading and what a “tumbler” or “flyer” actually means, but it doesn’t matter. You don’t need to know anything cheer-related to enjoy the doco. It’s that bloody good.

Cheer is yours to stream on Netflix now.