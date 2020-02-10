Sweet creature Jeremiah Harris is set to give a slew of celebrities the talking to of their lives, because the Cheer star is going to be a correspondent at the 2020 Academy Awards. Actually, he might already be on scene –

HE’S THERE, HE’S THERE, HE’S THERE.

OHMYGOD THEYRE TALKING TO JERRY FROM THE NETFLIX SHOW CHEER SHUT UP pic.twitter.com/6BXZdma6oZ — jana 156 (@ilomiIobillie) February 9, 2020

Last year’s supporting actress #Oscar winner Regina King to Cheer star Jerry Harris — “You are SO cute…!” pic.twitter.com/55pg8f4Nid — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) February 9, 2020

Ellen DeGeneres enlisted Jerry to be her red carpet correspondent for the Hollywood event. As you can expect, his reaction to the news was so pure. It makes me want to vomit butterflies and rays of sunshine.

I know Jerry’s official title is “correspondent”, but I fully expect him to mat talk all the stars. I’m so excited. If you’ve stumbled upon this yarn without watching Cheer, Jerry is known for his extremely uplifting words of encouragement – otherwise known as “mat talk” – to his Navarro cheerleaders. It is everything and more.

Behold.

I am applying this to my Monday morning and every morning after today.

In related news, Jerry recently signed with influencer management company Digital Brand Architects and its major parent company UTA. Together, they’re going to help Jerry navigate business opportunities including television, endorsements, touring, literary, and product licensing. Three words: GET IT, JERRY. I’m so bloody keen to see what he gets up to.

ANYWHO, the 92nd Academy Awards will be live on Channel Seven and 7plus today. If you’re keen to tune in, the ceremony will be live on Seven from 12.00pm (AEDT) or you can stream it on 7plus, with a primetime encore tonight at 7.30pm on 7flix and 7plus.

Stream the red carpet right now, right here.