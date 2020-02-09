It’s been almost 24 hours since I first watched Adam Sandler give his winning speech at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards, and I’m still stupidly grinning over it.

Sandler was honoured with Best Male Lead for his performance in A24 flick Uncut Gems. And though Sandler has been endlessly praised for his role in the film, his performance was overlooked by ~ the Academy ~, which he absolutely acknowledged in his speech.

“A few weeks back when I was quote unquote snubbed by the Academy, it reminded me of when I briefly attended high school and was overlooked for the coveted yearbook superlative category ‘best looking’,” he said. “That accolade was given to a jean jacket-wearing, feather-haired douchebag by the name of Skipper Jenkins. But my classmates did honour me with the allegedly less prestigious designation of ‘best personality’.

“And tonight as I look around the room, I realise the Independent Spirit Awards are the best personality awards of Hollywood. So let all those feather-haired douchebag motherfuckers get their Oscars tomorrow night. Their handsome good looks will fade in time, while our independent personalities will shine on forever.”

Unreal.

I don’t know how else to preface the rest of Sandler’s speech. It is simply the best. It is peak Adam Sandler. It is one of the only things getting me through this Monday morning.

Also, this goddamn line: “I’d like to also give a shoutout to my fellow nominees, who will now and forever be known as the guys who lost to fucking Adam Sandler.”

I can’t tell you what voice Sandler was doing, because I honestly thought it was just Adam Sandler being Adam Sandler. Others thought it was his SNL character Opera Man and some thought it was Bobby Boucher.

Now excuse me while I re-watch it for the 44th time.

If you’ve yet to watch Uncut Gems, you can catch it on Netflix right now.