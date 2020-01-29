The absolute break-out star of Cheer is, without a doubt, Jerry Harris.

This is in part because he’s a sweet baby angel who just fucking loves cheerleading so much, he’ll happily come to practice day in, day out even if he doesn’t make the team.

But it’s also because of Jerry’s mat talk. If you aren’t 100% across, Jerry delivers the most inspiring motivational chat to fellow cheerleaders that it launched entire Twitter threads from people who wanted the guy to mat talk them through their entire lives.

Nobody: Me after watching #CheerNetflix: If we could harness Jerry’s mat talk for renewable energy, we could end fossil fuel use like, tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/46HRhqevA3 — Kelly Flanigan (@TheKelements) January 24, 2020

Netflix aren’t idiots – they knew Jerry’s star quality needed to be harnessed. So they enlisted the legend to mat talk people heading into work.

Jerry from Cheer "mat talks" people arriving at work pic.twitter.com/LJEZDKttiE — Netflix US (@netflix) January 29, 2020

You absolutely need to watch Jerry high five anyone who will let him, tell people he loves their necklace and that they look beautiful today, and generally shine like the glorious star that he is.

Honestly, all I dream of in this world is that on a Monday morning, off the back of a huge weekend, I had a Jerry Harris to coach me through the office doors.