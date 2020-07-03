Thanks for signing up!

From Aquaman to snowman, Jason Momoa has signed on to voice iconic Chrissy character Frosty in the upcoming live-action flick Frosty the Snowman.

It’s coming to life via the people who brought us Will Ferrell’s Christmas classic Elf, including its script writer David Berenbaum and producers Jon Berg and Greg Silverman.

“From his role as a fearsome count in a land of ice and fire to the oceanic success we all had with Aquaman, it felt only right to realise Jason this time out of snow,” Berg said of Frosty the Snowman.

Silverman added: “We know Jason’s as a true human being filled with love, compassion and a deep connection to ohana — all of which is the living spirit of Xmas and Frosty.”

Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night.