Remember the James Charles / Tati Westbrook drama? Remember how the world watched, riveted as the two former friends turned on one-another in a feud over … wait, why were they feuding? I don’t even remember anymore. Eight months ago feels like a lifetime. We were all so young and innocent in those halcyon days of May 2019. What happened to us?

Anyway, the reason you’re reading James Charles today is that that he’s looking for love, and of course, he’s already found a way to brand and monetise it. In a recent video, the young social media star announced that he wants to get “wifed up” in 2020, and he’ll be using the TikTok app to try and find it, transforming himself into the “TikTok Bachelor”.

He explained his reasoning, saying: