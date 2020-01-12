Remember the James Charles / Tati Westbrook drama? Remember how the world watched, riveted as the two former friends turned on one-another in a feud over … wait, why were they feuding? I don’t even remember anymore. Eight months ago feels like a lifetime. We were all so young and innocent in those halcyon days of May 2019. What happened to us?
Anyway, the reason you’re reading James Charles today is that that he’s looking for love, and of course, he’s already found a way to brand and monetise it. In a recent video, the young social media star announced that he wants to get “wifed up” in 2020, and he’ll be using the TikTok app to try and find it, transforming himself into the “TikTok Bachelor”.
He explained his reasoning, saying:
“I made one major observation after downloading TikTok a few weeks ago and that is that this app is pretty much a dating app. Everyone on here is either in a very cute relationship or is painfully single and unfortunately for me, I fall into that second group of people – surprise, surprise. So, I want to play TikTok Bachelor.”
Talking up his own credentials as potential husband material, James Charles said:
“I am 20 years old and I am 5’10. I live in Los Angeles and I am a beauty YouTuber so sometimes I look pretty and when I don’t look pretty I have a pretty fun personality to make up for it. I’m a very hard worker, but in my free time I like horror movies, escape rooms, singing with friends, eating at new restaurants and I have fun nails for back-scratching and cuddling.”
Prospective suitors are invited to leave a comment on his video or do a duet, and it’s honestly not entirely clear how this relates to The Bachelor, or if there’ll be some kind of culling or rose ceremony involved, but you can watch the video here if you like.
Some outlets have been talking James Charles up as the first gay bachelor, forgetting that the beautiful nightmare of a show known as Finding Prince Charming ever existed.
