Jake Paul made some outrageously irresponsible comments about COVID-19 in a new interview and he sucks. He sucks so bad.

Speaking to Insider, Paul said that because world leaders have yet to solve the pandemic, he refuses to “sit around and not live my life” which makes absolutely no sense to me, but okay.

“No one has answers, our leadership is failing us,” he began. “But I personally am not the type of person who’s gonna sit around and not live my life.”

It comes after the controversial YouTuber was called out by the Mayor of Calabasas and his neighbours in the gated community for continuing to throw crowded parties without wearing a mask or practicing social distancing.

“The mayor of Calabasas & neighbours tell me they’re outraged after they say YouTube celebrity Jake Paul threw a massive party at his mansion on Saturday,” a journalist revealed.

“They call it irresponsible, selfish, & say it’s businesses & workers who pay the price for this w/ lockdowns.”

Some pics from his wild parties can be found below:

He is one of many social media stars who have been criticised for their irresponsible behaviour.

Tyler Oakley called out a list of Youtubers and TikTokers, writing: “If your favourite influencers are at huge house parties during a pandemic (& are dumb enough to post it on social media)… they are bad influences. Unfollow them.”

It prompted apologies from both James Charles and Tana Mongeau.

Charles wrote a statement in his video, “A Day In The Life with James Charles,” saying he had cut out all the footage from the party to set a better example.

“Even though I have been wearing a mask in public and have tested negative multiple times, going to a party during a pandemic was a selfish and stupid decision,” he said. “People’s safety and keeping COVID-19 contained is FAR more important than celebrating a friend’s birthday and unsafe partying is not something I want to promote to my audience.”

He said he understands his influence and now recognises that having a platform of his size – 20 million subscribers, to be exact – comes with a lot of responsibility.

“I encourage you guys to be smarter than I was,” he said. “Wear your masks and continue to social distance. Love you.”

Charles attended the party with Tana Mongeau, Nikita Dragun, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Emma Chamberlain, among many others.

Mongeau also posted a short statement to her Instagram story. She said going to parties during COVID was “careless and irresponsible” and she assured fans she’s holding herself accountable.

“Actions like that don’t deserve a platform and I want to fully apologise and be better than this,” she said. “I need to be a better example and person.”

Can these fuck wits do better, please?