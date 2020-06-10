Well, it’s official, folks. Iggy Azalea is now a fancy, working mama.

Following months of speculation, the Australian-born rapper has taken to Instagram to confirm that she gave birth to a bb boy some months ago.

“I have a son,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

“I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realise I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”

Rumours of Azalea’s pregnancy first did the rounds in December when US celebrity news site Hollywood Unlocked reported the rapper was around six months pregnant. Neither she or Playboi Carti — real name Jordan Carter — confirmed or denied the reports but on April 30 news of the birth made headlines when their mutual friend, DJ Akademiks, shared an Instagram photo congratulating them.

“Talked to some ppl… allegedly this is true. Congrats if it is,” the musician captioned a cosy snap of the couple.

Congrats, queen!