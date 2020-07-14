It’s been a month since Iggy Azalea confirmed that she had, indeed, given birth to a baby boy, but the one Insta Story is the only tea we’ve received so far.

Observe:

Credit: Instagram / Iggy Azalea

But we still don’t have a name, photo, or any other deets about the bubba, so naturally fans have been coming up with their own theories.

There’s a batshit rumour going ’round that Iggy has named her kid *checks notes* Gilbert.

not in my house

It all started last week after a fan account with the username @cartiuniverse uploaded what I can only assume was a fake photo of Iggy with a baby, who she reportedly shares with boyfriend Playboi Carti.

“Iggy Azalea spotted for the first time with her and Playboi Carti’s newborn son, Gilbert Carter,” the user captioned the post, sending fans into meltdown.

The post has since been deleted, but not before fans got wind of it and started spamming Iggy with the name ‘Gilbert’ on Instagram.

Offended by the very notion that she would name her child Gilbert, the rapper responded to a fan comment on her photo: “I’m okay with y’all joking ‘n all but let it be known I didn’t name my child that. Lmao.”

Yeah, cool, but WTF did you actually name your kid then, huh? HUH?