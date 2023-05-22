MAFS’ Jesse Burford Reveals How Much $$$ The Cast Are Paid & I Don’t Know If It’s Worth It TBH

Ever wondered how much the MAFS contestants get paid to make fools of themselves on TV for our entertainment? Surely they can’t just be selling their souls and their dignity for the five seconds of fame and teeth-whitening endorsement offers, right? There’s gotta be a pay out of some kind! SURELY!

During a Q&A with fans on his Instagram Stories on Monday, MAFS 2023 groom Jesse Burford revealed that the contestants on his season were paid $1,175 a week during filming.

Look, I’ve done a lot worse for a lot less.

During the same Q&A, Jesse also said that the cast had to provide their entire wardrobe while on the show. Considering that meant a whole new fit for each dinner party, commitment ceremony and an array of dates, that shit would start to add up.

The pay packet has had a slight increase to last year’s contestants. According to a IG Q&A by villain Olivia Frazer, 2022 contestants were paid “$1,100 per week” for their time.

It’s good to have an actual figure to play with because Olivia’s rival Domenica Calarco was kinda vague when discussing the dollarydoo sitch.

During an appearance on The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Dom admitted that her salary was “about minimum wage”.

“Look, even Dion [Giannarelli] said there wasn’t even enough to cover his rent,” she added.

“It’s enough to cover your rent, living expenses, etc. Because when you live [on the show] everything is taken care of.

“You don’t have to pay anything. That’s about maybe like an average salary, I’d say.”

Meanwhile MAFS 2018 groom Telv Williams once said on Insta that the brides and grooms got paid $150 per day when he was on.

“Did MAFS pay for new outfits each week or the dinner parties or commitment ceremonies?” A fan asked asked during an Insta Q&A.

“You gotta do all your own hair and makeup,” he responded. “You gotta do your own dress, buy your own clothes.”

“You get paid $150 dollars a day, tax free. It’s shit, it’s rubbish. Everything is off your own fucking back,” he concluded.

Credit: Instagram.

Telv went on to reveal that the show gave him a budget of $1,500 as a limit to spend on his wedding outfit.

Fellow ex-groom Nasser Sultan supported Telv’s statement in an interview with Now To Love.

“You get $150 for the day, that’s it,” Nasser revealed. “But on top of that, you have to pay expenses – your living expenses with the woman that you marry.”

“It’s not $150 clear. You still have to pay rent if you’re renting, you’ve gotta pay your rego and it’s 12 hour filming days.”

Apparently the MAFS contracts state that contestants “get a per diem” (AKA a daily allowance), so they’re not being “paid for work,” but for the cost of living expenses.

“That’s what you live on,” he said.

Meanwhile on the MAFS reunion, the payments ranged from $3,000 for the two-day shoot (which the idiotic Nasser Sultan accepted without question because he was so desperate to get back on TV) to $40,000 (!!!), which Davina Rankin was offered but turned down because she didn’t want a fucken’ bar of it, according to the So Dramatic! podcast.

Head here to suss out what other reality shows pay their contestants.

Do you reckon it’s worth it?