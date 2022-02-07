This year’s season of MAFS has been absolutely rife with toxic masculinity and I’m not at all surprised, just disappointed.

Obviously the biggest culprit was old mate Selin who proved that toxic masculinity is not just alive and well, but absolutely THRIVING in 2022.

ICYMI: During last night’s episode, Selin ripped shreds off her MAFS boo for displaying emotions, as humans have been known to do, and insisted that she wanted a rEaL mAn (???), even going as far to call him a “princess.”

Take a hike, sis.

Aaaaaaand that’s one way to cement yourself as the season’s villain!

Next up is Texan twit Andrew who had the audacity to call his MAFS missus Holly a “dud root” on national television. Then in last night’s ep, he attempted to smooth things over by saying she’s “really pretty.” Ok mate.

His condescending and demeaning attitude is absolutely not it. The dude reeks of not just toxic masculinity, but misogyny as well.

And finally, this last one comes from someone who isn’t even a bloody MAFS contestant: Olivia’s mum.

Can someone please, for the love of all that is good and pure in this world, tell me what the fresh feck is wrong with Jackson owning a male dog?

Should it be female because he’s a man? What the bloody hell does that mean?

MAKE IT MAKE SENSE!

Look, this is nothing new. Every season so far has been toxic masculinity and misogyny on display, pretty much.

But you’d wanna hope that as time goes on and the world progresses, people would be less… I dunno… shit?

I guess that’s too big of an ask, aye?

MAFS continues tonight at 7:30pm on Nine.

