This year’s season of MAFS has been absolutely rife with toxic masculinity and I’m not at all surprised, just disappointed.

Obviously the biggest culprit was old mate Selin who proved that toxic masculinity is not just alive and well, but absolutely THRIVING in 2022.

ICYMI: During last night’s episode, Selin ripped shreds off her MAFS boo for displaying emotions, as humans have been known to do, and insisted that she wanted a rEaL mAn (???), even going as far to call him a “princess.”

Take a hike, sis.

Being emotionally vulnerable isn't easy, let alone for men due to societal pressures of masculinity. That Selin has flagrantly dismissed this & felt uplifted badmouthing her partner over issues so minor, only amplifies these pressures. No wonder some men don't talk. #MAFS #MAFSAU — Sahar Adatia (@sahar_adatia) February 7, 2022

What Selin did to him on their honeymoon is by definition emotional abuse and DV is not ok regardless of who the victim is. Calling him not a man for having feelings is just not on. #MAFSAU — Dr K Mansell (@kmansell33) February 7, 2022

So weird how Selin has repeatedly lectured on how Anthony doesn't behave like a man YET HERE IS HE IS BEHAVING LIKE AN ACTUAL DECENT MAN#MAFS #MAFSAU — Carbie B (@bishcheese) February 7, 2022

If we are being serious for a minute, Selin’s views and actions help facilitate toxic masculinity. Those kind of views are why so many men do not express their feelings, and in some cases bottle up depression which can lead to serious consequences. It’s not okay. #mafs #mafsau — Hero (@hierohero1) February 7, 2022

Aaaaaaand that’s one way to cement yourself as the season’s villain!

Next up is Texan twit Andrew who had the audacity to call his MAFS missus Holly a “dud root” on national television. Then in last night’s ep, he attempted to smooth things over by saying she’s “really pretty.” Ok mate.

His condescending and demeaning attitude is absolutely not it. The dude reeks of not just toxic masculinity, but misogyny as well.

When Andrew says sweetheart to make Holly stop talking… eughhhh my entire body seized up.#MAFS #MAFSAU — So Dramatic! (@sodramaticpod) February 7, 2022

Yes Andrew it literally is your job to ensure you're not offending everyone? It's called thinking ??? #MAFSAU #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/EOcScNzLix — Reality TV Tweets (@RealityTVTweet3) February 7, 2022

And finally, this last one comes from someone who isn’t even a bloody MAFS contestant: Olivia’s mum.

Can someone please, for the love of all that is good and pure in this world, tell me what the fresh feck is wrong with Jackson owning a male dog?

Should it be female because he’s a man? What the bloody hell does that mean?

MAKE IT MAKE SENSE!

Olivia’s mum judging Jackson for owning a male dog? #mafs #mafsau — Scotty doesn’t know (@HamstringAware1) February 6, 2022

MUM:

Any pets? JACKSON:

A Dog MUM:

Male or Female? JACKSON:

Male MUM

Does he still have his balls? JACKSON:

No #MAFSAU #MAFS — Ian Brown (@1anBrown) February 6, 2022

Look, this is nothing new. Every season so far has been toxic masculinity and misogyny on display, pretty much.

But you’d wanna hope that as time goes on and the world progresses, people would be less… I dunno… shit?

I guess that’s too big of an ask, aye?

MAFS continues tonight at 7:30pm on Nine.

