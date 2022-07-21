We’re such masochists, aren’t we? We love to read what celebrities made for their film roles, all the while knowing the answer will make us wanna sob into our pillows because we’ll never see a fraction of that amount. Anywho, the salaries that a bunch of actors copped for their recent flicks have leaked, so let’s delve into them, shall we?

Topping Variety‘s list was Tom Cruise who made (USD)$100 million for Top Gun: Maverick, followed by Will Smith who made $35 million for Emancipation and Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt who each made $30 million for their roles in Killers of the Flower Moon and Formula 1 Drama, respectively.

We also learned that both Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling copped the same amount for the hotly anticipated flick Barbie (emphasis on HOT!).

Variety has reported that the dynamic duo, who’s been treating us to loads of cute on-set pics, both made $12.5 million.

Margot isn’t the only Aussie on the list, Chris Hemsworth also earned a cool $20 million for his role in Extraction.

According to a recent report, he also made $20 million for Thor: Love & Thunder.

$20 million was a popular number on the list, with Will Ferrell, Vin Diesel, Tom Hardy, Joaquin Phoenix, Ryan Reynolds and Denzel Washington also receiving that amount for their recent films.

Meanwhile Steve Carrell copped the same amount as the Barbie stars for voicing the lead in viral flick Minions: The Rise of Gru.

And finally, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is copping $10 million for Enola Holmes 2, as is Timothée Chalamet for Wonka.

Have a read of the full list here.