At this point, I’m used to seeing Meghan Markle bashing in my social media feeds. I’m used to Meghan being vilified while Prince Andrew is protected. I’m used to Piers Morgan running his dirty mouth like an obsessed, creepy stalker fan every week. I’m used to every Palace misfortune like Prince Philip’s death being blamed on Meghan. But what I’ll never get used to is the outright unintelligible hate pieces from the media.

Over the weekend, Page Six published an article titled: ‘Meghan Markle does ‘most of the talking’ on NYC double date with Prince Harry.’

The article included quotes from some crackpot with too much time on their hands, who sat at the next table from a group dinner that Prince Harry and Meghan attended over the weekend and spent the whole time eavesdropping and snapping pics (and you say Meghan’s the problem, huh?).

The “spy” told the publication that “Markle barely stopped speaking to take a breath, while Harry’s attention seemed to drift away from his wife’s musings — to the point where he eventually ended up fiddling with his phone.”

It’s happened, mates. We’ve officially hit the stage in the Meghan-hating narrative where the poor thing is ripped apart literally for opening her mouth in public. And apparently this so-called “spy” also has mind-reading powers and was able to telepathically learn that Harry was disinterested in his wife. Fark right off, mate.

“The spy told us that they noticed Markle did ‘most of the talking’,” the publication added. “While the source tried to turn their attention back to their own drinks and conversation, they occasionally looked across and were surprised to find ‘she’s still talking’.”

Apparently the “spy” even asked their friend, “Why is she talking so much?” How about why are YOU sending this weird information in like it’s the story of the decade?

The thing that bothers me about all the Meghan hate is that she literally cannot win. No matter what move she makes, she’ll always get crucified.

For example, if Harry had done all the talking and Meghan had sat there and kept her mouth shut, she would’ve been dragged over the coals for not engaging in the dinner. And god forbid if she had been the one using her phone! Ooooh boy, it would’ve a SCANDAL and a half!

But no, we live in a Handmaid’s Tale-esque world where a woman is chastised for literally having a conversation at a restaurant.

How DARE she open her mouth in public!!!

As a man, I can also recognise from my privileged position that if Harry had done all the talking at that dinner, this would not have been a story. The end.

Another thing that bothers me is that the same people who keep saying that “she needs to go away!” are probably the same people who stalk her in restaurants and agree to write menacing articles about her.

I could literally spend all afternoon ranting, but I’m gonna leave it there and go have a lie down. Y’all are just too fucken much, I tell ya.

