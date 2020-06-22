Like many films and TV shows, production on spicy doctor drama Grey’s Anatomy was delayed as a result of COVID-19.

Still, we’ve copped a bunch of juicy info about season 17 and we can’t not share it with you guys.

There’s a rumour doing the ’rounds that Patrick Dempsey, aka the hot AF actor behind Derek ‘McDreamy’ Shepherd, has signed a contract for the series to use his likeness in the forthcoming 17th season.

Meaning he may appear as a ~ghost~ or perhaps in a flashback.

The rumour’s been banging around on Twitter as well as a bunch of gossip sites but it has yet to be confirmed just yet.

As I said, it’s just a rumour for now, so keep your scrubs on, but in the meantime I suggest you school yourself on the series before the hotly anticipated season 17 drops.

Grey’s Anatomy is now streaming on local streaming giant Stan.

