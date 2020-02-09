All weekend, I’ve thought of nothing but those viral German TikTok teens. The phrase “OH MEIN GOTT, RA TA TA TA” has worked its way into every conversation. The sound of tongue pops haunts my dreams. It’s an exciting and scary time to be alive.

My knowledge of German begins and ends with “eine tasse heiße schokolade bitte” – and honestly, I’m not even sure about that – but in the interests of finding out what’s actually going on in this video, I asked a mate for a very rough translation.

It seems that the pair ask a series of girls “honey, how many ex-boyfriends have you had, BITCH?” The first responds something along the lines of “bitch look at me, I’m so beautiful, I’ve had ten.” The second says she is too young to date, while the third says she has had none.

my sims talking shit about me pic.twitter.com/hduRMuSihL — mic ???? (@sliccmic) February 7, 2020

Hussain Chillt, who posted the video, is a German TikTok star with more than 720,000 followers. According to his bio, he is “best recognised for his comedy videos and his dancing related content”, and is more generally known for filming conversations with people on the street.

So now you know. Enjoy the rest of your weekend folks. Ra ta ta ta.