Your fave love birds Georgia Love and Lee Elliott have sadly scrapped plans to have a lavish Italian wedding ceremony next year, obvs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were planning a wedding for Italy next summer, so in 2021. It was always going to be in 2021 anyway, but we’ve gone back on those plans,” Georgia revealed on the Ben, Rob & Robbo show.

“We figured there’s too many ‘What if’s’ in the world at the moment, there’s too many variables. Even if borders re-open up, even if we’re all fine to travel by then, even if Italy’s fine by then, we don’t want to put it on our family and friends that they have to find the money to do so in such uncertain times with people losing jobs and everything.”

Instead, the former Bachelorette and her winner will head to Tasmania to tie the knot as local travel is now a-go.

“What was kind of a dream is now just a distant memory and we’ve gone back to the natural next step of Tasmania”.

Love previously worked as a reporter in Tassie prior to locking down the gig as 2016’s Bachelorette.

The happy couple announced their engagement in September last year with the following Instagram post: