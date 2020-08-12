Iconic ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is copping a reboot via Universal TV and Westbrook Studios, the production company owned by OG star Will Smith, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

But get this, the reboot was inspired by a fan-made trailer from 2019, which reimagined the show as a gritty and compelling drama.

The video, created by a man named Morgan Cooper, amassed more than 7.5 million views on YouTube, and ultimately caught Will Smith’s attention.

Check out the trailer, which Smith described as “brilliant”, below:

Smith is now teaming up with Cooper to adapt the original sitcom into a drama series called Bel-Air.

Cooper is said to be co-writing the script with Chris Collins, who worked as a story editor on The Wire and a production co-ordinator on The Sopranos.

The OG series ran for six seasons between 1990 and 1996 and is currently streaming on Netflix.

READ MORE
‘The Babysitter’s Club’ Reboot Is Being Praised For Its Inclusivity & We Truly Love To See It