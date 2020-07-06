The long-awaited TV reboot of the beloved Ann M. Martin YA series The Babysitter’s Club has just arrived and it looks like folks are loving it just as much this time ’round as they did the first time.

Scratch that, they bloody love it more and for a good reason: it’s incredibly warm and inclusive.

In addition to the usual themes you’d find in a coming of age piece (family, friendships, crushes, etc), the series has gone one step further by including gender identity (gay parents, trans rights).

Folks have taken to social media to express their joy at the old school classic being reimagined through a 2020 lens, in addition to the magic that we grew up with.

The Babysitter’s club probably has one of the best kid-friendly explanations for trans kids I’ve ever heard — Stormy but addicted to New Horizons (@PandaWhoIsPink1) July 5, 2020

The Babysitter’s Club has gay parents and a trans little girl. This show is amazing — Antoinette ???? BLM (@antoinetteuncut) July 3, 2020

I always stanned The Babysitter’s Club, but when the new Netflix show included an episode with a little girl who is trans and explained it in a way young kids could grasp? I stanned even harder. — Sam ????????♿️ (@SleepySamReads) July 5, 2020

the babysitters club netflix show is amazing and everything i could have hoped for? it's modernised but it's got the same heart, claudia's got the best fashion and they do an episode about a trans girl and it's good? anyway that was my favourite ever book series so i'm v teary rn — sleep time (@em_ma_maguire) July 3, 2020

There's a trans kid in Babysitter's Club and is well done and I'm trying not to blubber into my coffee — Gwenny Gwenny A.D. (@GwenEats) July 4, 2020

Loving how progressive the #babysittersclub is. Touching on trans issues… and I'm pretty sure Mary-Anne and Dawn are gonna become a thing. — Corey (@CoreySinclair) July 5, 2020

I'm only halfway into Babysitter's Club but already the episodes dealt with so many important topics for young kids, like divorce, diabetes, family, friendships, crushes, periods and gender identity. If you're looking for a new show to watch, this is it. pic.twitter.com/RWJTmIVQlp — ???? mary anne spier warrior (@moonchildvinyI) July 4, 2020

Suss out the trailer below and go watch The Babysitter’s Club on Netflix: