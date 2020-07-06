The long-awaited TV reboot of the beloved Ann M. Martin YA series The Babysitter’s Club has just arrived and it looks like folks are loving it just as much this time ’round as they did the first time.

Scratch that, they bloody love it more and for a good reason: it’s incredibly warm and inclusive.

In addition to the usual themes you’d find in a coming of age piece (family, friendships, crushes, etc), the series has gone one step further by including gender identity (gay parents, trans rights).

Folks have taken to social media to express their joy at the old school classic being reimagined through a 2020 lens, in addition to the magic that we grew up with.

READ MORE
Pack Your Overnight Bag ’Cos The Trailer For Netflix’s ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Reboot Is Here

Suss out the trailer below and go watch The Babysitter’s Club on Netflix: