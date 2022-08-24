Aussie drag queen Etcetera Etcetera has pulled out of the massive Drag Race Down Under tour citing a “problematic artist” on the cast as the reason why.

In a post made across all socials, Etcetera explained that they didn’t believe “someone who performed racist acts for years — even after being called out — should be given a paid spot at EVERY show on a national tour.”

The tour — hosted by Voss Events and spanning eight dates in New Zealand and Australia — was intended to feature the full casts of Drag Race Down Under seasons one and two.

a note about the upcoming drdu tour. pic.twitter.com/XrRjRB2Dht — etcetera ɐɹǝʇǝɔʇǝ (@glamourbug) August 17, 2022

The posts seemingly refer to Perth drag queen Scarlet Adams, who is currently on the tour cast. Adams came under fire last year for performing in blackface and other culturally insensitive outfits. After these images emerged Adams issued an official apology, which was called out by other international drag queens. She also faced accusations of making light of the scandal with an outfit covered in slurs and criticisms she has faced online.

“I think it’s incredibly important for large-scale events to platform diverse queer artists — and I would like to see more artists of colour platformed for these massive opportunities,” Etcetera Etcetera told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“It would be great to see my sisters Jojo Zaho and Coco Jumbo get more opportunities of this nature — they have such incredible art to share with Australia and have put so much time and work into their drag since the show.”

“This is less about individuals and more about dismantling systemic racism — and with the privilege I’m afforded as a public figure, I’m happy to stand up for the people who don’t get the platform to do so.”

They continued to say that POC friends have shared their experiences and thoughts about the situation with them privately, and that they’re extremely grateful that they have trusted them enough to do so.

“I know as a trans person that allyship is vital to building a better community and I will continue to put my money where my mouth is.”

Imo she can to make up for the acts of racism she committed & countless stigmas, bias, and overall racial injustice she endorsed by maybe considering stepping down from the tour requesting a P.O.C. Queen in her place or donate fee to a charity for racial justice. It’s a start. — Tony Aye! (@OfficialTonyAye) August 17, 2022

Principle. Something a lot of people don’t understand. Good for you! — Eve 6000 🦋 (@alsoabouteve) August 17, 2022

According to Etcetera Etcetera, Voss Events “made the choice to ignore the concerns of me and others”.

“I expected a different response when I reached out to Voss and World of Wonder (WOW) — but the response was quite short.”

Nobody, no matter how talented they may be, is entitled to gigs and opportunities after causing immeasurable harm. Even after apologising.

Nobody NEEDS to be a drag queen, there are plenty of other ways you can make a living. That’s all x — #1 Kr*stina K*nneally Hater (@soursgettis) August 17, 2022

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Scarlet Adams and Voss Events for comment, but has not received a response.

Voss Events has updated its website by removing all images of Etcetera Etcetera.

You can catch Drag Race Down Under season 2 on Stan now.