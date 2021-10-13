The alleged salary of disgraced Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has leaked online in the midst of an ongoing legal battle that she’s been embroiled in since last year.

ICYMI: Erika’s estranged husband Tom Girardi has been accused of allegedly embezzling money that was intended for the families of plane crash victims and funnelling it into Erika’s entertainment business.

The current season of RHOBH saw Erika move out of her mega mansion and move into a much smaller home which she rents.

In each episode, Erika has made a big point of telling her friends that she has zero dollars after being cut off from her once rich lawyer hubby and is apparently barely scraping by.

In the freshly released trailer for the upcoming four-part RHOBH reunion, Erika tells host Andy Cohen that she was unable to leave Tom for financial reasons and felt like a “captive,” to which Cohen quips: “I know what you make on this show.”

Welp, mates. Now the rest of us know what her salary (allegedly) is, too: USD$600,000 (AUD817,689). While that’s hardly Judge Judy levels of paydays, it’s not exactly doing it tough, is it.

In a lengthy exposé published by The New York Times, it was reported that Erika made $600,000 for the current season of the reality show.

Erika joined the show in 2015 and it’s worth noting that Housewives are said to earn raises as the show goes on if their contract is renewed. So while it’s doubtful that she’s been on this huge-ass salary since the start of her RHOBH tenure, it certainly wouldn’t have been too far off what she’s on now.

Also bear in mind that Erika has a fuck ton of legal bills, which she’s stipulated many a time over the course of the current season.

Erika Jayne having an emotional moment on a recent episode of RHOBH.

Meanwhile an insider told Us Weekly that if Erika returns for season 12, her salary will be even bigger.

“It’s going to be much more next season,” the insider said, as Erika has been the “sole focus this season.”

After being “put through the wringer and following producers’ orders,” the source adds that there’s “no question” that Erika is going to “demand a higher paycheck” if she returns.

“The ratings were off the charts because of her story line and what she’s exposed,” the insider explains. “What she’s dealing with [regarding] Tom [Girardi] and the court is not over yet so you can only imagine what next season is going to bring.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 is currently streaming on Hayu, with the first episode of the four-part reunion dropping tomorrow.