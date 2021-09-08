Erika Jayne, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star who is currently embroiled in legal drama, has been called out for her “tone deaf” social media activity.

ICYMI: Erika’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi, has been accused of allegedly embezzling money that was intended for the families of plane crash victims and funnelling it into Erika’s entertainment business.

Although Erika has vehemently denied any knowledge or involvement in Tom’s alleged shady dealings, the fact of the matter is that money was stolen from the families of plane crash victims along with burn victims and for that reason, Erika’s irreverence on social media is absolutely not it.

The most recent post that’s angered fans is a nude shot that she posted yesterday:

One fan shared the following comment on the post, which pretty much sums it up: “No shame. No humble. No money to the victims. #tonedeaf.”

Erika Jayne also been making sassy, unhinged posts on Twitter in response to fans calling out her tone deafness and it’s a huge slap in the face to the victims and shows absolutely no remorse or regret whatsoever.

This is MY motherfucking room. Show yourself out. https://t.co/cpmXkuvbWu — Erika Jayne (@erikajayne) July 1, 2021

I watched these people talk about me on TV like we were friends. Truth is, I don’t know them. Bizarre. pic.twitter.com/x7XkjqVqMc — Erika Jayne (@erikajayne) July 14, 2021

And Erika posted the on her Instagram this less than a month ago with the “scapegoat” caption. Notice the earrings say “orphans” and “widows” ???????? yikes. Even if she’s innocent what poor taste. #TheHousewifeAndTheHustler #RHOBH #erikajayne #Erikagirardi pic.twitter.com/TSS9Hirk3K — Suzy (@la_SUZANITA) June 14, 2021

It appears the tides have well and truly turned on Erika. Each post she shares cops comment and comment of backlash, and yet she continues to shamelessly flaunt her riches, without so much as an apology to the victims. It’s outrageously offensive and I’m glad that at least *some* of her Real Housewives co-stars are holding her accountable.

In December of last year, Erika Jayne revealed she’s filing for divorce from her high-powered lawyer husband (who is best known for the Erin Brokovich Girl,) and shortly after the announcement, both Tom and Erika were sued for embezzlement and fraud. The lawsuit alleged that their divorce filing was “simply a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom and Erika’s money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm GK.”

According to court records obtained by PEOPLE, Tom’s ex-clients, Joseph Ruigomez, Jaime Ruigomez and Kathleen Ruigomez, are owed (USD)$11 million which they will be able to collect from Erika, as per a 2020 litigation.

The case was heavily documented on the scalding ABC documentary, The Housewife & The Hustler. Have a read of the most shocking moments from the doco here.

Meanwhile, the trials and tribulations of Tom and Erika’s marriage is being discussed on RHOBH which is now streaming on Hayu, with a new ep dropping tonight.

