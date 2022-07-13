The Emmy nominations for 2022 are out and unsurprisingly Stranger Things season four volume one received a whopping 13 of them. Yet somehow not a single one of these was for Sadie Sink‘s incredible performance as the tormented Max Mayfield. We were ROBBED.

The cultural impact of Sadie Sink’s performance in Stranger Things season four was unmatched by any of the other cast in subsequent episodes, in my opinion, and fans were convinced it would guarantee her an Emmy nomination.

In the iconic scene, set to an orchestral rendition of Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill”, Sadie played an emotionally closed-off Max who had to confront her demons, overcome her trust issues and escape the clutches of Vecna.

Her desperation was so intense it felt tangible and both fans and critics alike predicted an Emmy nom for the incredible performance.

But apparently, voters didn’t think so.

While the show did received a nomination for Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series, Sadie Sink wasn’t singled out — and neither was anyone else on the cast. Needless to say, fans are not happy.

