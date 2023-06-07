Elle Fanning Recalls A Hollywood Creep Saying She Lost A Role At 16 For Being ‘Unfuckable’

Elle Fanning has shared a disturbing story from her early days in Hollywood, in which some creep deemed her “unfuckable” despite literally being 16 years old at the time.

Fanning opened up about her past during The Hollywood Reporter‘s Comedy Actress Roundtable, where she was joined by Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary), Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) and Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs).

Fanning was there for her hilarious work on Stan’s The Great alongside Nicholas Hoult.

“I’ve never told this story, but I was trying out for a movie,” said Fanning.

“I didn’t get it. I don’t even think they ever made it, but it was a father-daughter road trip comedy.”

Fanning said she distinctly recalls “someone involved in the project” saying: “Oh, she didn’t get the father-daughter road trip comedy because she’s unfuckable.”

Why the fuck does a 16-year-old girl need to look fuckable in a movie like that? Or at all? Hollywood is truly Hell on Earth.

“It’s so disgusting,” she continued.

“And I can laugh at it now, like, ‘What a disgusting pig!’”

Thankfully, Elle Fanning told the other stars at the table that her team have reinforced a “filtration system” to protect her from any “damaging comments” fired her way. Unfortunately, the “unfuckable” comment slipped through the cracks.

“I was very protected,” she said.

“I have an amazing manager and agent who’ve been with me since I was eight or nine, same people.”

Fanning also reflected on what it’s like looking back at pictures of herself at movie premieres and red carpets, where she was barely even a teenager.

“You’re growing up in the public eye, and it’s weird,” she said.

“I’ll look at paparazzi photos from when I was 12 and think, ‘Is that a good thing to see such a mirror of yourself at that age?’

“I don’t feel like it damaged me, but it definitely made me very aware of myself.”

Later in the interview, Fanning revealed she and longtime boyfriend Max Minghella had officially broken up.

Unfortunately for Minghella, this isn’t the first time his name has been brought up in the news this month.

In Elliot Page‘s memoir Pageboy, the actor claimed he had a secret relationship with Kate Mara — while Mara was dating Minghella.

Poor guy can’t catch a break it seems.

