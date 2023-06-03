Elliot Page’s Memoir Reveals A Secret Relo He Had W/ Kate Mara While She Was Dating Another Man

Elliot Page‘s upcoming memoir Pageboy will allow readers to access an incredibly vulnerable side of the actor. It’s said to focus on Page’s life, touching on topics such as sex, love, fame and how Page navigated being one of the most famous transgender actors in Hollywood.

Within the chapters of Pageboy, the Umbrella Academy star also claimed that he was in a secret relationship with actress Kate Mara while she was dating her long-term BF, Max Minghella.

According to an excerpt from the memoir, which was obtained by People, Page revealed he and Mara’s relationship began not long after he came out as gay in 2014.

“This was right after I’d come out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak,” the excerpt reads.

“I think my relationship, or whatever you want to call it with Kate, very much encapsulates a certain dynamic that I consistently found myself in, which was falling for people that — I think a lot of us do this — who aren’t fully available,” he added.

“And the sort of safety in that and the highs and the lows and the serotonin bump, and then it goes away.”

The actor did not confirm if Mara had given him permission to share this story, but he did tell the publication that Mara had read the book and that she would be supporting him at the Pageboy book event in Los Angeles in June.

“I think the love and care that we have for each other is its very own special thing. Separate from the intimacy that I write about,” Page said, mentioning that he and Mara are still close.

Although the specific timeline of their relationship wasn’t revealed, Mara did split from Minghella in August 2014.

“The relationship just ran its course,” an insider source told US Weekly at the time of the rumoured breakup.

Page went on to marry dancer Emma Portner, but he filed for divorce in early 2021 after three years of marriage.

Mara married her Fantastic Four co-star Jamie Bell in 2017.

Pageboy will drop on June 6 (three more sleeps) but if you’ve been itching for a sneak peek, like me, you can read the first chapter right HERE.

