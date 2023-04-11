Deuxmoi Went On A Huge Spill Sesh Revealing What A Bunch Of Celebrities Were Like At School

Gossip icon and pop culture curator Deuxmoi has come through with more saucy tea, this time exposing what celebs were like during their schooling days, and let’s just say they’re NOT like us… well, some are.

In case you’re not familiar with the prophecies of Deuxmoi, this gossip guru is quite spot on with their predictions in pop culture news, from celeb hook ups to breakups and celebs with their new projects.

But for nostalgia’s sake, and for people who needed a quick gossip fix (like me), Deuxmoi presented a series of Instagram Stories where folks spilled the tea on celebrities like Grimes, Travis Scott and Jennifer Lopez and what they were like during school.

But like any goss site, take in these pieces of info with a grain of salt.

We just had to grab the juiciest bits of goss and break them down for ya! So without further ado, here are what some celebs were allegedly like at school:

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey, AKA queen of the whistle-tone (soz Ariana Grande), allegedly “smoked cigs outside the middle school and had a behaviour problem” back in the day according to a submission to Deuxmoi.

Low-key don’t believe it.

Travis Scott

Someone claimed that the Astroworld rapper was “disloyal musically and romantically.”

I wonder if “disloyal musically” means that maybe rapping wasn’t his OG style of music. Perhaps it was opera? Or maybe it meant that he would audition for a musical and flaked.

I think I need an elaboration on the first half of the goss.

Natalie Portman

An anonymous contributor claims that they went to school with Natalie Portman at the height of her Star Wars fame. ICYMI: She played the gorg role of Princess Padmé in the prequel trilogy.

They said that Natalie was “artsy” and “quiet.”

Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth, who’s known for his pop music and his interesting presence on TikTok, apparently “beatboxed whenever people asked for it.”

A second submission claimed, “people begged him to stop beatboxing it was so annoying.”

LOL, YIKES.

John M (Mayer?)

This submission only reads “John M,” but I’m assuming it’s the infamous ick-man John Mayer. The source claims he was a *censored rude word* and was “known to play all the ladies.”

Not a surprise if it is who we think it is TBH.

Selma Blair

The iconic actress was said to be “beautiful” and “quiet” during her time at the University of Michigan. The anonymous user also said that she had “amazing style for an 8AM class.”

Jennifer Lopez

Miss Jenny from the block had two submissions made about her during the tea spilling of celebs in school.

The first one claimed that their grandma taught JLo in elementary, saying “she was very confident.” The second submission wrote that the pop-star was kicked out of a catholic high school for “too many uniform violations.”

That’s honestly so relatable.

Grimes

The ethereal songstress who was intertwined with that guy, Elon Musk, was reported to be a “goth who was pretty shy.”

Brooklyn Beckham

Nepo baby king, Brooklyn Beckham has been making heaps of waves in the media for his wedding debacle with wifey Nicola Peltz.

According to an anonymous source, Brooklyn was a “quiet kid but unapproachable” during his schooling years.

Christina Ricci

An anonymous submission claimed that they went to primary school with the actress, but instead of describing her, they mentioned Christina’s mum, calling her “super intense.”

Dakota and Elle Fanning

Both sisters were mentioned in Deuxmoi’s IG Story, and the tea was wholesome. The first submission mentioned Dakota Fanning, and they labelled her as an “absolute gem.” Elle Fanning, who was brought up alongside actress Ariel Winter, were both described as “sweethearts” in the same post.

Owen and Luke Wilson

Another double submission, this time about the two Wilson bros.

The anonymous source wrote that Owen Wilson was “expelled for cheating” and that Luke Wilson still visits the school every now and then.

David Schwimmer

In a random turn of events, one anonymous participant wrote that their aunty’s first kiss was with the Friends actor. Cute. We love that.

Julia Fox

An anonymous submission to Deuxmoi says that the Uncut Gems actress was “nice and funny” but the “vocal fry is new.”

Calvin Harris

One submission claimed that they went to high school with the DJ. “Normal guy, could tell he would make it big,” the submission reads.

G Eazy

A college peer claimed that the rapper “worked hard” for his success but he’s “100 per cent a fuckboy.” NGL not surprised.

Chris Pratt

Another participant in Deuxmoi’s tea spill wrote that the actor was a “class clown, great guy” and that he was “always laughing.”

Christina Aguilera

A user who claimed their sister’s ex-BF knew Christina Aguilera said, “She [Christina] was bullied so bad. Definitely lots of jealous mean girls.”

Azealia Banks

According to one submission, the “212” rapper was “very theatrical and into arts” during their time at LaGuardia.

Britney Spears

Pop star sensation Britney Spears was reported to be “popular, very pretty, kinda shy and humble” during their schooling days according to an anonymous source.

There’s so much tea still floating around Deuxmoi’s Instagram, which you should definitely check out ASAP!!!

But if you unfortunately missed the high school drama, stay tuned because the celeb sleuth usually highlights the stories for all those who are curious about their fave celebs.

Just remember, A GRAIN OF SALT.