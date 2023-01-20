If you’re a Teen Wolf stan, you might want to sit down for this. I’m very sorry to be the one to break it to you but Dylan O’Brien (aka Stiles) is officially booed up with a stunning model and not you.

O’Brien (31) was spotted holding hands with New-York based model Rachael Lange (25) at Paris Fashion Week, and some eagle-eyed fans got hold of the footage and posted it on TikTok.

The pair look really comfortable and affectionate with one another, and even fans seemed genuinely happy for O’Brien. One TikTok user wrote that O’Brien was “looking happy and relaxed, like he doesn’t care they’re taking pictures. He has grown a lot and is clearly ready for a relationship.”

So who is Rachael Lange? She is represented by elite models NYC and is the founder.designer of her own sustainable lingerie brand — Dreamers Delicates.

She’s also a frequent poster on TikTok, with posts generally centered around her lingerie brand, wellness and spirituality.

I’ve gone down a rabbit hole of her posts and found this gem where a guy insultingly said she looked like she works at “Brandy Melville”, let’s fkn hope it wasn’t O’Brien who said that.

In 2018, O’Brien and his girlfriend of six years Britt Robertson were reported to have called it quits.

Roberston has starred in a bunch of films, like The Longest Ride, Tomorrowland and The First Time (where she met Dylan O’Brien).

However, I mostly recognise Robertson from Under the Dome, which I got way too invested in while it was on Channel 10. BUT I NEVER SAW THE END BECAUSE CHANNEL 10 STOPPED AIRING IT. Damn you, damn you all to hell.

But I digress, back to Dylan. Since his 2018 breakup, O’Brien has been fairly low-key about his love life — so fans are definitely excited to see him happy with a new person.

Although, they’d probably be happier if O’Brien was in a relationship with them instead.