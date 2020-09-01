CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses anorexia and eating disorders.

Dove Cameron has been in the public eye for most of her life, and to this day remains a prominent and beloved member of young Hollywood.

Fans have watched her go through everything, from a toxic relationship, slut-shaming, and an eating disorder, and in a new interview, the actress / singer has opened up about her “terrible” experience in the public eye.

Dove told Story + Rain magazine that she was optimistic about moving to Hollywood and “opened my heart and all my ventricles, all of my sensitive spots, to this [place] that’s the Wild West in terms of what you’re going to receive.”

But in the end, “I just fucked myself.”

She believes she was too “young and too bullheaded to be shielding myself from what I thought was going to be my safest place ever.”

“I made a lot of stupid decisions and I delved into a terrible relationship,” she added. “I was very anorexic for a long time. I was doing everything I could to create a safe space for myself within a place I felt was a new home, and that wasn’t smart, you know? It really came down to my age when I entered, I think.”

She didn’t stipulate who she’s referring to, but die-hard fans will remember her on-off relationship with Liv and Maddie co-star Ryan McCartan. The pair began dating in 2013, got engaged in April 2016, but broke it off later that year.

The breakup was a huge shitshow at the time, with Ryan accusing Dove of cheating and publicly dissing her on social media on several occasions.