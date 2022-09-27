Just when you thought the Don’t Worry Darling drama was finally over, it rears its ugly head back into our lives with more tea, gossip and mess. Now that the movie is out, two actors — KiKi Layne and Ari’el Stachel — have thrown some playful shade at Olivia Wilde for ending up “on the cutting room floor.”

My friends, the tea is scalding hot today. Prepare your cups to be FILLED.

KiKi Layne posted pics with her on-screen husband (turned off-screen lover) Ari’el Stachel, who together play a pivotal part in Don’t Worry Darling as Margaret and Ted.

“The best thing about Don’t Worry Darling is that I was lucky enough to meet Ari’el Stachel,” KiKi captioned the post.

“They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life.”

She then captioned the post with #GotMyCheck, #GotMyMan and #EverythingHappensforaReason.

I think that reason may just be that this movie is turning out to be a mighty mess behind the scenes.

what makes this so fucking awful is kiki layne’s character was so integral to the plot im so disappointed. we rlly did not need to see bunny smoking her cigarettes and screaming at her kids the whole movie https://t.co/1K9G57mFWT — maggie (@_maggiemcguire_) September 25, 2022

No spoilers, but having seen the movie I have many questions as to why some characters (like Olivia Wilde’s for instance) received way more screen time than KiKi Layne’s.

What was left on the cutting room floor? I need those deleted scenes.

it’s all “florence pugh this” “olivia wilde that” “shia lebouf said…” okay how about that kiki layne’s name was on the damn poster and she wasn’t even at the venice premiere? her character is CRUCIAL for the plot of the movie but olivia hasn’t mentioned her name once. — lex SAW DWD (@gnighthrry) September 25, 2022

Ari’el Stachel also threw some shade at the movie, dancing in front of some scathing tweets and a caption that read “when you end up on the cutting room floor. Go see Don’t Worry Darling.”

One of the two tweets he danced over read as follows:

“I can overlook a movie being bad, but I cannot overlook a movie being bad and making Ari’el Stachel a glorified extra. The man has a Tony!!!! Give him more than two lines Olivia Wilde!”

Oof, now that’s spice.

But, the tweet has a point. Not only does Stachel have a Tony but a Grammy as well, and yet in the movie he pretty much has no lines.

I’m sure one day soon all this drama will fizzle out, but as of right now it seems to keep on building and building.

Who knows for sure what really happened on that set? I am perpetually in a state of worry, darling.