Is there anything in this world more brutal than finding out your mates are having a grand old time and you weren’t invited? This was the harsh reality faced by Donald Glover, when he learned that his fellow cast members from Community have a group chat that does not include him.

Key players from the beloved show recently reunited for a virtual table read, which is set to air later this month. Right after the reunion, they kept rolling, and recorded a special episode of the Darkest Timeline podcast with Joel McHale and Ken Jeong.

The group reminisced about their time on Community, and at one point, Yvette Nicole Brown told Gillian Jacobs to share a certain video in their group chat. A dumbfounded Donald Glover responded: “There’s a group chat? I’m not in this group chat!”

This led to much nervous laughter, and Brown initially tried to play it off by saying “you’re not in the group chat?!” before admitting “we assumed you were too busy, Donald!” To make things worse, he said that he was even going to suggest starting one after the reunion.

You can go ahead and watch the exquisitely awkward moment play out below:

There's a Community group chat and Donald Glover is not in it?! HOW DARE YOU pic.twitter.com/5nskNzyD6M — out of context community (@darkestimeline) May 9, 2020

After fears that it would face the chopping block, Community was renewed for a fifth season in 2013, but Donald Glover only appeared in a handful of episodes. He left the cast for good before the sixth and final season, which saw the series move to Yahoo! Screen.