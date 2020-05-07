Holy shit, it’s happening. Donald Glover and the cast of Community will reunite for a virtual table read this month to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts.

As first reported by Variety, Glover will join Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong, along with series creator Dan Harmon. That’s pretty much everyone, minus Chevy Chase.

The glorious table read will be shown in its entirety, plus a Q&A, on Monday, May 18, at 2.00pm PT. That’s Tuesday, May 19 at 7.00am AEST for us. It’ll stream on Sony Pictures TV’s Community YouTube page.

The cast will read Cooperative Polygraphy, the fourth episode of season 5. For those interested and able to, fans can donate to two charities: José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods. The non-profits have been working their asses off getting food to frontline workers and the vulnerable. Sony Pictures Television will also be making a donation to the cause.

The virtual table read marks the first time Glover has participated in an official Community related event since he departed the show after its fifth season. The series continued for a sixth and final season.

If you want to take part in the Q&A, you can send in your questions via #askcommunity on Twitter or Instagram.

Monday, May 18th at 2pm!! All proceeds go to @frontlinefoods & wckitchen ❤️ Send us your q’s! Tag #askcommunity @communitytv https://t.co/WloGcTsViW — Alison Brie (@alisonbrie) May 7, 2020

Expect “six seasons and a movie” to be thrown around a lot.

Got a question for the cast of @CommunityTV? Ask it using the hashtag: #AskCommunity! Get those questions in NOW! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zaPblV1gcW — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) May 7, 2020

It’s happening, it’s really happening.

You can find all six seasons of Community on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Stan.