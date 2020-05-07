In some bloody delightful news to kick off your Friday, Rupert Grint and his long-time love Georgia Groome have welcomed a blessed baby girl.

In the wee hours of Friday morning, a representative for the couple announced the magical news in a statement.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl,” the rep said. “We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.”

Grint, otherwise known as Ronald Weasley from the Harry Potter franchise, and Groome, otherwise known as Georgia Nicolson from the always iconic Angus Thongs and Perfect Snoggings, have been together for almost a decade. The couple is very private though, so I wouldn’t blame you for sometimes forgetting they’re even together.

It was only last month news broke that the British actors were expecting a wee bub. Groome and her baby bump were spotted during an outing in London. The couple’s rep soon confirmed she was with child to the public, saying: “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time.”

Grint most recently appeared in the Apple TV+ series Servant, a horror fiction from one M. Night Shyamalan. It follows a “Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.” Sounds lovely.

Sending a humongous congratulations to Mum and Dad.