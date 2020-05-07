The latest in Disney’s endless quest to remake all your childhood classics is Hercules, which is being helmed by the Russo brothers. Very little is known about what the live-action remake will look like, but it turns out the Joe and Anthony Russo are considering dispensing with the iconic soundtrack.

The Disney remakes so far are split into three categories: the scene-for-scene remake (The Lion King), a faithful adaptation (Beauty and the Beast), or a completely new telling of the story (Mulan). We don’t yet know what path the Hercules remake will go down, because the producers don’t know themselves.

“Well, I think you always have to bring something new to the table because from our perspective as storytellers, it’s not compelling for us to do a literal translation,” Anthony told Collider.

“We’ve already done that with our Marvel films. We don’t do literal translations of the comics because we feel like if you want that story you can go read that story. We’re going to give you a different story. I think we’ll do something that’s in the vein of the original and inspired by it, but we also bring some new elements to the table.”

When specifically asked if they would keep the music from the 1997 stone cold classic, Anthony said: “We can’t say one way or the other.”

He then added: “Music will certainly be a part of it.”

Doesn’t sound like things are super safe for our favourite muses.

The Russo brothers have proven time and time again they can tell a good story on screen – just keep some of the magic from the original, mmkay?