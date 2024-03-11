Dolly Alderton Is Coming To Aus If You Feel Like Crying And/Or Cringing Over Your 20s

For the first time, British journalist, writer, icon and podcaster Dolly Alderton is heading Down Under for a cheeky tour. My advice? Bring a big empty bowl, ‘cos it’s about to be filled with Aunty Alderton wisdom.

If you’re infatuated with the topic of relationships, or just struggling with your 20-somethings, you might be familiar with Alderton’s work.

For folks needing a refresher on all things Alderton, she’s a journalist and broadcaster known for her best-selling memoir Everything I Know About Love, published in 2018, which was soon adapted into a TV series in 2022.

Alongside tugging on our heartstrings via her memoir, Alterton’s debut novel Ghosts (2020) and Good Material (2023) shot to the top of best-seller lists worldwide. And yes, we’re all still hoping she (one day) brings back The High Low, her ridiculously popular podcast with co-host Pandora Sykes.

Adding to that truly remarkable roster, the author will be embarking on an Australian tour — titled An Evening With Dolly Alderton — to share her wisdom on a plethora of topics such as relationships, heartbreak, personal adventures and observations.

Here’s everything you need to know surrounding the An Evening With Dolly Alderton Australia Tour

When will Dolly Alderton come to Australia?

In an Instagram post, Alderton revealed that she would be visiting Sydney, Perth, Melbourne and Queensland during her An Evening With Dolly Alderton Aussie Tour in November 2024.

“After years of you being delightful, supportive readers and listeners who I totally love, I’m finally coming for you,” the IG caption reads.

According to the post, the dates for An Evening With Dolly Alderton include:

Sydney Opera House — Wednesday, November 6.

Perth Concert Hall — Sunday, November 10.

Arts Centre Melbourne — Thursday, November 14.

QPAC Concert Hall — Sunday, November 17.

It is not known if she will be adding more dates in between.

What happens in An Evening With Dolly Alderton?

Per the FANE Australia website — the organisation hosting the author — the beloved journalist will take the stage to “share her latest stories with Australian audiences”.

“Equipped with the anecdotes of her ‘Dear Dolly’ readers and her own well-documented adventures, Dolly will be offering her famously sharp observations and relatable musings on love, heartbreak, and everything in between,” the site reads.

Also! There seems to be an opportunity for punters to ask Alderton some cheeky questions, as it prompts viewers to “ask your own burning questions”.

Ooft. I reckon things could get quiiite spicy.

Where can I buy tickets to An Evening With Dolly Alderton?

Fans who are frothing to see the author live can sign up for the waitlist via the FANE Australia website.

Pre-sale tickets for An Evening With Dolly Alderton begin on Tuesday, March 11, 10am Australian Eastern Standard Time.

If you’re heading to one of those dates, I reckon you should wrangle up some big tissue boxes for both happy and sad tears.

