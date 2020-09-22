Grab your popcorn and your choc-tops, especially if you’re a first responder, because there’s a brand new deal on offer to those who work as real-life heroes to get them in on a bit of Disney+ magic.

As a big old thank you to first responders for their commitment to the health and well-being of sick Australians during the pandemic, the kind folks at Openair Cinemas are currently offering 20% off Disney+ Drive-In tickets, so if that’s you, grab your partners, buddies, border collies and besties cause you’ve definitely earnt yourself some movie time.

Currently, the offer is up for those in Brissie who work their butts off on the front lines of the pandemic, but will soon be going up for folks in Sydney as well once Disney+ Drive-In tickets go on sale here next week.

Disney+ Drive-In presented by Openair Cinemas will allow you to enjoy all your fave Disney flicks in the COVID-safe comfort of your favourite motor vehicle. Windows down, windows up, seats allll the way back, the options are yours to play with, and there are even a couple of sing-along flicks, so if you hear obnoxious screaming from the front rows, yep, that’s me.

And there’s no need to worry about if your seat is too reclined or if your tall is too tall for the person behind you. It’s just you and the music baby, so let it go.

Tickets are now on sale for the Disney+ Drive-In in Brisbane, with tickets soon to be announced for Sydney and Melbourne.

If you are a first responder, all you have to do is email drivein@openaircinemas.com.au from your work email, or with a photo of your worker’s ID card attached, and simply put ‘First Responder’ as the subject line. Simple sauce.

From there, you’ll be sent your positively massive discount code, and you can pick any flick you’d like to attend for your much deserved night off.

Clock the Disney+ flicks that are currently on show below, as well as the venues that are showing them.

Northshore Riverfront Event Space, Hamilton, Brisbane: 17th Sept – 18th Oct

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

101 Dalmatians (Animated)

Lady and the Tramp (Animated)

The Jungle Book (Animated)

Beauty and the Beast (Live Action)

Frozen Sing-Along

Frozen II Sing-Along

Ratatouille

Up

Thor Ragnarok

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Toy Story

Mrs Doubtfire

The Lion King (Animated)

The Jungle Book (Live Action)

The Little Mermaid Sing-Along

Inside Out

The Incredibles

Captain Marvel

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The Mighty Ducks

Cool Runnings

Beauty and the Beast (Animated)

Aladdin (Live Action) w/ captions

Monsters Inc

Wall-e

Guardians of the Galaxy

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Edward Scissorhands

Hocus Pocus

Bankwest Stadium, Parramatta, Sydney: 22nd Oct – 15th Nov

TBC

Melbourne (Location TBC)

TBC

You can catch me and my Disney+ obsessed besties with our P-plates at the singalongs. Sure I’m no first responder, but a sweet drive-in is a sweet drive-in.

