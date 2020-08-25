PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Disney+ to announce the upcoming Disney+ Drive-In.

There’s something about drive-in cinemas that give me an entirely different vibe than your standard cinema venture.

Perhaps it’s because I associate the drive-in with a time before I was born, where people would rock up to the screening in their cool ’60s Fords wearing rollerskates for some reason and discussing this new butter that’s like butter but not.

Well, now everyone can experience a bygone era with the Disney+ Drive-In presented by Openair Cinemas, where you can rock up with your mates/dates/pets in your newer Fords – sans rollerskates – and watch all of your fave Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars flicks in the comfort of your own car.

Tickets are now on sale for the Disney+ Drive-In in Brisbane, with tickets soon to be announced for Sydney and Melbourne.

Have a squiz at the Brisbane line-up below:

Northshore Riverfront Event Space, Hamilton, Brisbane: 17th Sept – 18th Oct

The Princess Diaries

10 Things I Hate About You

Aladdin (Animated)

The Lion King (Live Action) w/ captions

Moana Sing-Along

The Greatest Showman Sing-Along

Cars

Finding Nemo

Black Panther

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

101 Dalmatians (Animated)

Lady and the Tramp (Animated)

The Jungle Book (Animated)

Beauty and the Beast (Live Action)

Frozen Sing-Along

Frozen II Sing-Along

Ratatouille

Up

Thor Ragnarok

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Toy Story

Mrs Doubtfire

The Lion King (Animated)

The Jungle Book (Live Action)

The Little Mermaid Sing-Along

Inside Out

The Incredibles

Captain Marvel

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The Mighty Ducks

Cool Runnings

Beauty and the Beast (Animated)

Aladdin (Live Action) w/ captions

Monsters Inc

Wall-e

Guardians of the Galaxy

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Edward Scissorhands

Hocus Pocus

Bankwest Stadium, Parramatta, Sydney: 22nd Oct – 15th Nov

TBC

Melbourne (Location TBC)

TBC

Sydney is slated for an October kick-off so keep an eye out for a ticket announcement, and we’ll keep you updated on Melbourne’s dates as soon as they’ve been locked in.

For tickets, screening times of the movies you have your eyes on (all of ’em) and more info, head to Openair Cinema’s website and start booking your drive-in dates.

I for one plan on taking my niece to multiple sing-a-long sessions and if she can’t make it, then so be it – she’ll probably interrupt me when I’m trying to crush the high notes anyway.

