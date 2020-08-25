There’s something about drive-in cinemas that give me an entirely different vibe than your standard cinema venture.
Perhaps it’s because I associate the drive-in with a time before I was born, where people would rock up to the screening in their cool ’60s Fords wearing rollerskates for some reason and discussing this new butter that’s like butter but not.
Well, now everyone can experience a bygone era with the Disney+ Drive-In presented by Openair Cinemas, where you can rock up with your mates/dates/pets in your newer Fords – sans rollerskates – and watch all of your fave Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars flicks in the comfort of your own car.
Tickets are now on sale for the Disney+ Drive-In in Brisbane, with tickets soon to be announced for Sydney and Melbourne.
Have a squiz at the Brisbane line-up below:
Northshore Riverfront Event Space, Hamilton, Brisbane: 17th Sept – 18th Oct
The Princess Diaries
10 Things I Hate About You
Aladdin (Animated)
The Lion King (Live Action) w/ captions
Moana Sing-Along
The Greatest Showman Sing-Along
Cars
Finding Nemo
Black Panther
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
101 Dalmatians (Animated)
Lady and the Tramp (Animated)
The Jungle Book (Animated)
Beauty and the Beast (Live Action)
Frozen Sing-Along
Frozen II Sing-Along
Ratatouille
Up
Thor Ragnarok
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Toy Story
Mrs Doubtfire
The Lion King (Animated)
The Jungle Book (Live Action)
The Little Mermaid Sing-Along
Inside Out
The Incredibles
Captain Marvel
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The Mighty Ducks
Cool Runnings
Beauty and the Beast (Animated)
Aladdin (Live Action) w/ captions
Monsters Inc
Wall-e
Guardians of the Galaxy
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Edward Scissorhands
Hocus Pocus
Bankwest Stadium, Parramatta, Sydney: 22nd Oct – 15th Nov
TBC
Melbourne (Location TBC)
TBC
Sydney is slated for an October kick-off so keep an eye out for a ticket announcement, and we’ll keep you updated on Melbourne’s dates as soon as they’ve been locked in.
For tickets, screening times of the movies you have your eyes on (all of ’em) and more info, head to Openair Cinema’s website and start booking your drive-in dates.
I for one plan on taking my niece to multiple sing-a-long sessions and if she can’t make it, then so be it – she’ll probably interrupt me when I’m trying to crush the high notes anyway.
Thanks to our partnering sponsors for helping to bring this magical experience to life; Disney+, Volkswagen & SEEK.Image: Disney