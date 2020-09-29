PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Disney+ to announce the upcoming Disney+ Drive-In.

The Disney+ Drive-In tour is well underway and we’re almost wrapped up with the Brisbane run, which means it’s time to start prepping for the Sydney stop. NSW natives, you can finally get excited about something in 2020.

As you may or may not have heard, the Openair Cinema experience is making its way along the east coast and bringing the Disney+ Drive-In to a city (hopefully) near you, with a full month of nothing but Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars flicks.

Given the first Disney movie came out over 80 years ago, you best believe there’s enough content to tickle whatever itch you need to scratch.

Tickets are still on sale for the remainder of Brisbane screenings (which you can buy here), and they’ve just been announced for Sydney (here).

Have a skim of the full Sydney line-up below:

Bankwest Stadium, Parramatta, Sydney: 22nd Oct – 15th Nov

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

10 Things I Hate About You

The Lion King (Animated)

Moana Sing-Along

The Greatest Showman Sing-Along

Thor Ragnarok

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Edward Scissorhands

Aladdin (Animated)

Hocus Pocus

Guardians of the Galaxy

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mrs Doubtfire

Aladdin (Live Action) (Open Captions)

Frozen Sing-Along

The Little Mermaid Sing-Along

Hercules

Coco

Cars

The Lion King (Live Action) (Open Captions)

Beauty and the Beast (Live Action)

Alright, just so we’re clear:

Brisbane tickets and screening times can be found HERE.

Sydney tickets and screening times can be found HERE.

Melbourne tickets are yet to be announced so sit tight, hang fire, sit fire, hang tight, we’ll be filling you in on those as soon as possible.

Thanks to our partnering sponsors for helping to bring this magical experience to life; Disney+, Volkswagen & SEEK.