The Disney+ Drive-In is back, Melbourne mates! And after the, uh, not ideal year you’ve had, you deserve a good bloody night out.

The Disney+ Drive-In isn’t a regular drive-in, either. It’s a cool one. DoorDash has joined the fun this year to deliver food and snacks straight to your car, so you can just sit back, relax, and enjoy the movie.

All you’ve gotta do is have the DoorDash app downloaded and then chuck in your car’s location, order your feast and wait for it to arrive.

Presented by Openair Cinemas, the Disney+ Drive-In kicks off 12 January, 2022 at Melbourne Showgrounds. Flicking the fun levels up even more notches this year is a new seating area known simply as The Park – an astroturfed section that’s been added for a ‘front row’ effect. Tickets to The Park include bean bag loungers and table service with a volume-controlled radio.

This season, the Disney+ Drive-In will show a stack of your old faves, plus brand new blockbusters like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. There will also be two themed nights this season, AKA ‘Fan Fave Fridays’ and ‘Throwback Thursdays’.

Have a geez at the full line-up below, so you can schedule your night out ASAP.

Melbourne Showgrounds, Melbourne, 12 January 2022 – 26 February 2022

The Lion King (Animated)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Parent Trap

Moana

Lilo and Stitch

Thor Ragnarok

Pretty Woman

Frozen Sing-Along

The Devil Wears Prada

Cars

Die Hard

Moulin Rouge

Raya and the Last Dragon

Aladdin (Original)

The Emperor’s New Groove

The Greatest Showman

Cheaper by the dozen

10 Things I Hate About You

Beauty and the Beast (Animated)

Coco

Hercules

Freaky Friday

Dodgeball

Never Been Kissed

The Little Mermaid Sing-Along

Spider-Man (2002)

The Beach

Mulan Live Action

Black Panther

Frozen II

Encanto

Kingsman The Secret Service

Check out the Openair Cinemas website for screening times and to grab tickets to your session.

The latter will be close by, ready to deliver your favourite movie snacks from local partners straight to your car. So be sure to download the app ahead of your arrival.