The Disney+ Drive-In is back, Melbourne mates! And after the, uh, not ideal year you’ve had, you deserve a good bloody night out.
The Disney+ Drive-In isn’t a regular drive-in, either. It’s a cool one. DoorDash has joined the fun this year to deliver food and snacks straight to your car, so you can just sit back, relax, and enjoy the movie.
All you’ve gotta do is have the DoorDash app downloaded and then chuck in your car’s location, order your feast and wait for it to arrive.
Presented by Openair Cinemas, the Disney+ Drive-In kicks off 12 January, 2022 at Melbourne Showgrounds. Flicking the fun levels up even more notches this year is a new seating area known simply as The Park – an astroturfed section that’s been added for a ‘front row’ effect. Tickets to The Park include bean bag loungers and table service with a volume-controlled radio.
This season, the Disney+ Drive-In will show a stack of your old faves, plus brand new blockbusters like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. There will also be two themed nights this season, AKA ‘Fan Fave Fridays’ and ‘Throwback Thursdays’.
Have a geez at the full line-up below, so you can schedule your night out ASAP.
Melbourne Showgrounds, Melbourne, 12 January 2022 – 26 February 2022
The Lion King (Animated)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Parent Trap
Moana
Lilo and Stitch
Thor Ragnarok
Pretty Woman
Frozen Sing-Along
The Devil Wears Prada
Cars
Die Hard
Moulin Rouge
Raya and the Last Dragon
Aladdin (Original)
The Emperor’s New Groove
The Greatest Showman
Cheaper by the dozen
10 Things I Hate About You
Beauty and the Beast (Animated)
Coco
Hercules
Freaky Friday
Dodgeball
Never Been Kissed
The Little Mermaid Sing-Along
Spider-Man (2002)
The Beach
Mulan Live Action
Black Panther
Frozen II
Encanto
Kingsman The Secret Service
Check out the Openair Cinemas website for screening times and to grab tickets to your session.
DoorDash will be close by, ready to deliver your favourite movie snacks from local partners straight to your car. So be sure to download the app ahead of your arrival.