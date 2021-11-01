Yooooohooooo, Gold Coast – the Disney+ Drive-In is back, baby! After another topsy, turvy year, you deserve a little treat. And by treat, I mean a trip to an epic outdoor cinema showing new and ol’ faves.
The Disney+ Drive-In isn’t just any drive-in though, no siree! To sweeten the deal, DoorDash has also joined the party to deliver food and snacks straight to your car, while you sit back, relax, and enjoy the movie.
All you have to do is download the DoorDash app, pop in your car’s location, order your bites and then wait for the feast to arrive at your car.
Presented by Openair Cinemas, the Disney+ Drive-In kicks off 25 November at the Carrara Sports Precinct Parking. Not to mention, we’re upping the ante this year with a new seating area known simply as The Park. Think: an astroturfed area for the ‘front row’ effect. Tickets to The Park include bean bag loungers and table service with a volume-controlled radio.
This year, the Disney+ Drive-In will show a slew of your faves, plus brand new blockbusters, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Free Guy. There’ll also be two themed nights this season, AKA ‘Fan Fave Fridays’ and ‘Throwback Thursdays’.
Here’s the full line-up, so you can start planning your next night out to the movies ASAP.
Carrara Sports Precinct Parking, Gold Coast: 25th November 2021 – 3rd January 2022
10 Things I Hate About You
Moana
Frozen
The Greatest Showman
Love Simon
Free Guy
Lilo and Stitch
The Lion King (Original)
Frozen II
The Devil Wears Prada
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Deadpool
Pretty Woman
Princess Diaries
Home Alone
Pirates of the Caribbean – The Curse of the Black Pearl
Cars
Moulin Rouge
Raya and the Last Dragon
Cruella
Luca
Jingle All The Way
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Die Hard
The Muppet Christmas Carol
Home Alone 2
The Santa Clause
Jungle Cruise
Ratatouille
Beauty and the Beast (Original)
The Emperor’s New Groove
Check out the Openair Cinemas website for screening times and to grab tickets to your session.
Shout out to our partnering sponsors for helping to bring this magical experience to life; Disney+ and DoorDash. The latter will be close by, ready to deliver your favourite movie snacks from local partners straight to your car. So be sure to download the app ahead of your arrival.Image: Princess Diaries