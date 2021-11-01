PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Disney+ to announce the upcoming Disney+ Drive-In.

Yooooohooooo, Gold Coast – the Disney+ Drive-In is back, baby! After another topsy, turvy year, you deserve a little treat. And by treat, I mean a trip to an epic outdoor cinema showing new and ol’ faves.

The Disney+ Drive-In isn’t just any drive-in though, no siree! To sweeten the deal, DoorDash has also joined the party to deliver food and snacks straight to your car, while you sit back, relax, and enjoy the movie.

All you have to do is download the DoorDash app, pop in your car’s location, order your bites and then wait for the feast to arrive at your car.

Presented by Openair Cinemas, the Disney+ Drive-In kicks off 25 November at the Carrara Sports Precinct Parking. Not to mention, we’re upping the ante this year with a new seating area known simply as The Park. Think: an astroturfed area for the ‘front row’ effect. Tickets to The Park include bean bag loungers and table service with a volume-controlled radio.

This year, the Disney+ Drive-In will show a slew of your faves, plus brand new blockbusters, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Free Guy. There’ll also be two themed nights this season, AKA ‘Fan Fave Fridays’ and ‘Throwback Thursdays’.

Here’s the full line-up, so you can start planning your next night out to the movies ASAP.

Carrara Sports Precinct Parking, Gold Coast: 25th November 2021 – 3rd January 2022

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

10 Things I Hate About You

Moana

Frozen

The Greatest Showman

Love Simon

Free Guy

Lilo and Stitch

The Lion King (Original)

Frozen II

The Devil Wears Prada

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Deadpool

Pretty Woman

Princess Diaries

Home Alone

Pirates of the Caribbean – The Curse of the Black Pearl

Cars

Moulin Rouge

Raya and the Last Dragon

Cruella

Luca

Jingle All The Way

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Die Hard

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Home Alone 2

The Santa Clause

Jungle Cruise

Ratatouille

Beauty and the Beast (Original)

The Emperor’s New Groove



Check out the Openair Cinemas website for screening times and to grab tickets to your session.

Shout out to our partnering sponsors for helping to bring this magical experience to life; Disney+ and DoorDash. The latter will be close by, ready to deliver your favourite movie snacks from local partners straight to your car. So be sure to download the app ahead of your arrival.