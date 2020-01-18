Derek Peth of the US Bachelor In Paradise is the hero we need in these troubled times, changing the very way we think about cheese by eating an entire block of brie like a sandwich.

The extremely handsome 33-year-old was recently seen alongside fellow Bachie alums Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti, when he appeared as a guest on their Almost Famous podcast.

A backstage video captured by Iaconetti caught Peth holding a block of brie in the one hand and a chunk of bread in the other.

Rather than combining the two, as is traditional, he took a big old bite out of one, and then just switched to the next. Incredible stuff. Absolutely wild scenes.

Yashar Ali captured the general sentiment, sharing the video and writing “look how Derek Peth eats brie … my god.” Check it out for yourself:

Derek Peth himself is eating up all the attention he’s getting as our newfound king of dairy, pinning an old Tweet that reads “my love language is cheese.”

My love language is cheese — Derek Peth (@PethDerek) September 20, 2019

He also replied “10/10 would recommend” to Ali’s Tweet, which makes me sad that I’ve been eating cheese the regular way this entire time, like a sucker.