3 years after the mammoth success of Demi Lovato‘s YouTube Originals documentary Simply Complicated, YouTube and Lovato are joining forces once more for a new four-part docuseries.

The yet-to-be-named series will chronicle the highs and lows of Lovato’s life in the three years that followed the release of the ’17 documentary. It’s been a tumultuous ride for the Sorry Not Sorry chanteuse over the past few years, including the overdose, a musical comeback and new love, so viewers can undoubtably expect a jam-packed 4 episodes.

According to Deadline, Lovato and YouTube had already been planning a follow-up back in 2018, although that was inevitably halted due to the overdose.

Simply Complicated, which has amassed over 32 million views, provided a candid glimpse at Lovato’s struggle with addiction, an eating disorder and her break-up from longterm partner Wilmer Valderrama.

The new series will be directed by Michael D. Ratner, the same guy who worked on Justin Bieber‘s Seasons documentary series.

While we impatiently await Simply Complicated 2 – and for those of you haven’t watched it yet – here’s the OG doco for your blessed consideration.

In other news, YouTube also announced that James Charles‘ Instant Influencer had been renewed for a second season, so there’s that.