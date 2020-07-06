Looks like we will learn Jen’s fate afterall ‘cos Netflix’s spicy comedy-drama series Dead to Me has been renewed for a third and final season.

With the renewal, Netflix also announced that it has inked a multi-year deal with series creator Liz Feldman for original series and other projects, Variety reveals.

The series stars Christina Applegate as the gritty Jen and Linda Cardellini as the flighty Judy, along with James Marsden as the menacing twin lads.

The news comes about two months since the release of Season 2 back in May and left us with a shocking cliffhanger.

“From start to finish, ‘Dead To Me’ is exactly the show I wanted to make,” Feldman said. “And it’s been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human. I’ll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting ‘Dead To Me’ from day one, and I’m thrilled to continue our collaboration.”

Dead to Me has been well received by critics for both of its seasons thus far, with Applegate receiving both an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination for her work on Season 1.

Both Feldman and Applegate are executive producers on Dead to Me, along with Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell of Gloria Sanchez Productions and Adam McKay. Christie Smith also executive produces. Cardellini serves as co-executive producer.

Dead to Me seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix.