After A Massive Search DC Has Finally Selected The Hot New Superman & Lois Lane Comin’ Soon

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it Henry Cavill? NOPE. It’s David Corenswet who’s our new Superman alongside Rachel Brosnahan as the next Lois Lane.

As per Deadline, after months of searching, audition tapes and screen tests, Warner Bros and DC Studios cast Corenswet (Pearl) and Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as their new Clark Kent and Lois Lane for the upcoming DCU film Superman: Legacy.

The film’s director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad) confirmed the casting via Twitter, labelling the pair as “incredible actors, but also wonderful people”.

The announcement comes a couple of months after Cavill, who played the iconic superhero in several films, including Justice League, Man of Steel and Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, announced he wouldn’t be returning to the comic book universe in a pointed Instagram post.

And like most Cavill zaddy fans, my heart was broken with this announcement. But now, knowing that Corenswet will be replacing him, I think it could potentially work. I lowkey have a cheeky soft spot for the man after watching him in Pearl.

And Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was just spectacular. I’m super intrigued to see how this cast meshes in the DCU.

So far, this has been the only major info to come from Superman: Legacy after Gunn announced he would be directing the superhero film earlier this year.

But if you’re itching for more deets on this DCU flick, here’s everything we know so far.

When will Superman: Legacy be released?

In an official DC “Gods and Monsters” announcement, Gunn said the film will soar into theatres on July 11, 2025.

What is the plot?

In the same announcement, Gunn described Superman: Legacy as the “true beginning of the DCU”.

According to Deadline, co-DC chief Peter Safran said: “It’s not an origins story, it focuses on Superman’s balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He’s the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, he’s kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned.”

Who is in the cast?

So far, Corenswet and Brosnahan are the only two actors that have been confirmed for the DCU flick. Deadline reports that Gunn is still on the hunt for a Lex Luthor.

Is there a trailer?

Not just yet. The casting for the main characters has just been confirmed but filming is yet to begin. If any footage does leak, it’ll definitely be from screen tests or video auditions, IMO.



