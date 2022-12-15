Henry Cavill has revealed he is not returning as Superman and dropped a bloody spicy statement on Instagram about the whole sitch.

To catch you up to super-speed, it was recently revealed that Cavill has stepped back from Netflix’s The Witcher. He was replaced by known Australian Liam Hemsworth.

That announcement was made just a few days after Cavill shared he’d be returning to the Superman supersuit.

So the fact this plan has now been scrapped is, in a word, awkies.

liam hemsworth seeing henry cavill at the witcher premiere with his geralt wig on pic.twitter.com/cQ9mS6tf0N — excuse me ma’am not to be disrespectful or rude bu (@bettyarchs) December 15, 2022

Cavill shared an Instagram post about the sitch.

The tone was restrained with a touch of salt, so I can only imagine the spice which occurred behind the scenes.

“I just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran [DC Studios co-CEOs] and it’s sad news, everyone,” Cavill said.

“I will, after all, not be returning as Superman.

“After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.”

I’m sensing shade!

Cavill said “the changing of the guard is something that happens, and I respect that”.

He added that Gunn and Safran have a “universe to build” and wished them luck.

“For those who have been by my side through the years… we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember… Superman is still around,” he said.

Cavill said his time to “wear the cape has passed” which is corny but quite sweet, I guess.

Cavill copped supportive comments on the post from both fans and his DC universe co-stars.

Shazam!‘s Zachary Levi wrote: “Hope to catch you in another universe, sir”.

Jason Momoa AKA Aquaman commented “love u brother”, which is nice and succinct.

Cavill’s post comes at a messy AF time for DC Studios.

The Hollywood Reporter reported on December 7 that Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman 3 was canned.

Sources claimed the flick wasn’t “moving forward” and was “considered dead in its current incarnation”.

Jenkins then responded with a Twitter statement on December 14.

“When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walk away started to spread,” she said.

“This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me.”

Gunn replied with a tweet of his own.

“I can attest that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional,” he said.

In short: messy mess mess.

Perhaps we’ll get Liam Hemsworth replacing Cavill in both The Witcher and Superman? When one Supreme falls, another rises.