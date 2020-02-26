There’s been ample discussion surrounding David scrubbing the toot with Hayley’s toothbrush on MAFS, with many questioning the legalities of such an act.

“He did one of the most repulsive things in the show’s history,” Hayley recounted on n Not Here To Make Friends podcast.

“No one else lashed out like that, and everyone else was under the same stress.”

I obviously wanted to get to the bottom of this (pun intended), and reached out to a lawyer to discuss the potential legal ramifications of scrubbing the toilet with your partner’s toothbrush.

“Unsurprisingly, the criminal law hasn’t come up with a specific offence for rinsing another person’s toothbrush in the toilet bowl,” Michael Bradley of Marque Lawyers told PEDESTRIAN.TV. “However, there are criminal offences that could potentially apply.”

Bradley notes that the toilet-scrubbing fiasco occurred in the context of a domestic relationship. “If the victim had known about it at the time, she would have had ample grounds to seek an apprehended domestic violence order,” he said.

There are also more specific offences that could be potentially relevant, too. “For example, in NSW it is an offence to cause another person to take a poison or other destructive or noxious thing with the intention of causing them distress or pain,” he added. “That would depend on whether the, um, toilet water qualified as noxious (I’m guessing yes) and whether the requisite intention was present.”

So, yeah, long story short, it’s probably not wise to knowingly scrub the toilet with your partner’s toothbrush. Who would’ve thought?