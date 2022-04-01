Daniel Radcliffe has weighed in on the Chris Rock versus Will Smith Oscars slap drama by refusing to weigh in at all. Once again proving he is the superior celebrity.

Dan Rad made an appearance on UK TV show Good Morning Britain to chat about his new film The Lost City.

Our severely Twitterfied cultural brainrot means we expect basically everyone — including celebrities — to have a hot take on basically everything.

So it was unsurprising that Daniel Radcliffe was asked about The Oscars Slap. But he had the perfect response, one I will be using every time I am asked anything.

“I’m just so already dramatically bored of hearing people’s opinions about that,” he said.

“I just don’t want to be another opinion adding to it.”

A king who knows when his opinion isn’t needed. A rare breed of human I will say.

The phrase “dramatically bored” is just so good. That juxtaposition perfectly captures the feeling of being truly over a bit of discourse. If Facebook statuses were still a thing you could bet your life I’d be setting “dramatically bored” as mine.

While he shut down the Slap question, Daniel Radcliffe did offer some thoughts on having jokes made at his expense during awards shows.

“When you’re going on stuff as a kid you’re never quite sure if the joke’s with you or you’re the butt of the joke,” he said.

“So you sort of have a mode of just being like ‘I’ll just keep smiling and laughing and maybe it’ll end soon’.”

Considering he’s been famous since he was 10 years old I’m always impressed by what an incredibly genuine, chill dude Daniel Radcliffe seems to be. He’s officially made it into my list of top five celebs I’d love to sink a pint with.

Dan Rad also addressed internet rumours that he’d be taking over the role of Wolverine. Cover that man in fake hair and big claws, I want to see it.

“I keep getting asked about it and I always try and be like, ‘No, it’s not happening, it’s just a Twitter rumour’,” Daniel Radcliffe said.

“Everyone keeps taking that as confirmation. But it’s just fan theory at the moment. But I welcome the comparison. I mean, who wouldn’t like to be compared to Hugh Jackman?”

He did say that if he was offered the role he’d “never say never”.

“I’m sure Marvel are watching me like ‘We’re not thinking about you dude’,” he said.

I dunno Daniel. I think about you all the time, so maybe Marvel is too.

Image: Good Morning Britain